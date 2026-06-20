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Erik ten Hag wants to sign ex-Man Utd loanee for Dutch side Twente but Benfica aiming to lure striker to Portugal
Twente pursue veteran frontman
Following his departure from Ajax, where he netted 20 goals over two seasons, international striker Weghorst has emerged as a high-profile free agent. Incoming FC Twente technical director Ten Hag has targeted the 33-year-old, utilising an appearance on broadcaster NOSto confirm the club's formal interest. A report from SoccerNewsindicates that while Twente remain heavily in the running, Benfica could hold a financial advantage if they formalise their pursuit.
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Ten Hag confirms striker pursuit
The incoming director highlighted deep-rooted local connections when addressing the media during his punditry duties at the ongoing World Cup finals. He stated:“At Twente, we are naturally interested in Wout Weghorst. He’s a lad with true Twente roots. We are super proud of everything Wout has achieved.
"I’ve known Wout and the Weghorst family for a very, very long time. Of course, I’d like to have him on the team. Who wouldn’t want a striker like Wout Weghorst? He’s focused on the World Cup now. He wants to be a world champion. Do we have to wait? For Wout, yes…”
Familiar faces contemplate reunion
A potential move to De Grolsch Veste would mark a significant homecoming for both figures, as Ten Hag originally launched his professional playing career as a centre-back in Enschede. The duo previously collaborated at Old Trafford, where the physical 1.97-metre forward arrived on loan from Burnley in January 2023. Although that Premier League stint yielded only two goals across 31 appearances in all competitions, Ten Hag remains a firm admirer of his tactical profile.
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Transfer battle awaits conclusion
The Eredivisie club must patiently wait to finalise their squad-rebuilding plans until the striker concludes his international campaign in North America. A challenging summer window lies ahead for Ten Hag, who faces a tough examination trying to outmanoeuvre Benfica's financial pulling power to secure his primary attacking target before the 2026-27 domestic season commences.