Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd will 'catch up' with Liverpool & 'go for trophies' despite dropping to 14th in Premier League table after embarrassing 3-0 home loss to arch-rivals
Manchester United have failed to start their season off well, however, Erik ten Hag believes that the Red Devils will catch up with their competitors.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd lose 3-0 to Liverpool
- Red Devils slipped down to 14th place
- Ten Hag believe United can fight back