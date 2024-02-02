Erik ten Hag explains why it was 'not possible' for Man Utd to sign striker in January transfer window despite manager wanting back-up for Rasmus Hojlund

Erik ten Hag explains why it was 'not possible' for Man Utd to sign striker in January transfer window despite manager wanting back-up for Rasmus HojlundRitabrata BanerjeeGettyManchester UnitedErik ten HagPremier LeagueManchester United boss Erik ten Hag revealed that he wanted to sign a striker in the January transfer window.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag wanted a new striker in JanuaryMan Utd could not sign due to FFP constraintsWere linked with a move for Benzema