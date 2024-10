Erik ten Hag confirms imminent talks with INEOS after Man Utd's latest setback at Aston Villa - but under-fire Dutchman bizarrely insists his team are 'in a good direction'

Erik ten Hag has confirmed he will hold imminent talks with INEOS after Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below United drew at Villa Park

Ten Hag under immense pressure

Insists United are progressing VOTE FOR YOUR FORWARD Kylian Mbappé

Erling Haaland

Vini Jr.

Harry Kane

Lautaro Martínez

Mohamed Salah VOTE FOR YOUR MIDFIELDER Rodri

Jude Bellingham

Kevin De Bruyne

Martin Ødegaard

Federico Valverde

Bernardo Silva VOTE FOR YOUR DEFENDER Virgil van Dijk

Rúben Dias

Antonio Rüdiger

William Saliba

Theo Hernández

Marquinhos VOTE FOR YOUR GOALKEEPER Gianluigi Donnarumma

Alisson

Thibaut Courtois

Marc-André ter Stegen

Ederson

Jan Oblak Article continues below Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱