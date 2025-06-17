Erik ten Hag attempting to convince Granit Xhaka to snub AC Milan for Bayer Leverkusen stay despite transfer agreement as new coach looks to stop summer exodus
Bayer Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag is trying to convince midfielder Granit Xhaka to stay at the club, with the player already in talks with AC Milan.
- Erik ten Hag trying to ensure Xhaka stays
- Midfielder's entourage are in contact with Milan
- Serie A side to start working on deal on Tuesday