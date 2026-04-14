Eric Garcia sent off! Barcelona defender sees red in another controversial decision in Champions League tie vs Atletico Madrid

This controversial sending-off mirrors the exact curse that plagued the team in the first leg. In that initial encounter, Pau Cubarsi was dismissed in the 42nd minute for a professional foul, which directly led to Julian Alvarez scoring from the resulting free-kick to secure a 2-0 victory for Atletico.

Today’s incident involved a tight offside call before the foul was confirmed. Explaining the decision, refereeing analyst Iturralde Gonzalez stated on Spanish TV: "They have to check if it is offside and if it is not, they have to check if it is a clear goalscoring opportunity... If it is not offside, I think it is more red than yellow."