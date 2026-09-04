'There's never a good time!' – Eric Dier makes honest PSG admission ahead of Monaco showdown

AS Monaco vice-captain Eric Dier spoke to the media ahead of the club's upcoming Ligue 1 encounter against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. The English defender has started all four competitive fixtures this season, contributing to four consecutive victories alongside central defensive partner Sadibou Sane.

Despite PSG's recent league results, Dier dismissed suggestions that the champions are vulnerable, stressing that Monaco's respect for their opponents remains unchanged.

"Honestly, I don’t think there’s ever a good time to face a team like Paris Saint-Germain," Dier stated. "We’re talking about the best team in the world over the last two years, full of world-class players and led by one of the best coaches on the planet."