Jadon-SanchoGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Enzo Maresca explains 'tactical' reason behind dropping Jadon Sancho from Chelsea lineup after Man Utd loanee's dip in form

J. SanchoChelseaE. MarescaManchester UnitedPremier League

Enzo Maresca revealed that it was a "tactical" decision to drop Jadon Sancho from Chelsea's lineup in recent games.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sancho's fiery start has fizzled out
  • Did not get minutes in last two matches
  • Maresca urged him to take his chances
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below