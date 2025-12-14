'He's got to be careful' - Enzo Maresca sent Chelsea sack warning after strange rant on 'worst 48 hours' at Stamford Bridge side

However, with emotions running high as Chelsea put to bed their frustrating run of form, Maresca raised eyebrows with his post-match comments.

Speaking in his press conference following the win over Everton, the former Leicester City boss said: "This is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club the last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us. So very happy for Malo (Gusto) in that moment that the effort from Malo and the rest showed that they are all there and want to help this club."

When quizzed on who he was talking about when citing a perceived lack of support, Maresca insisted he "loves" the Chelsea fans, leading many people to wonder whether he was criticising a lack of encouragement from the club’s hierarchy.

He added, "Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team. In general. I love the fans, and I am very happy with the fans."