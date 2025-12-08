Getty Images Sport
Enzo Maresca reveals why Cole Palmer wasn’t involved in Chelsea training and won’t play in Champions League clash with Atalanta
Chelsea being careful with Palmer
As the Premier League season enters its fifth month, Palmer has played just six times in all competitions due to various injuries. In late September, before he spent more time on the sidelines, head coach Maresca said he was wary of rushing the England international back to action.
"We need to protect Cole for sure, 100%. Not only Cole in my personal view because as I said now because of the Club World Cup or because we never stop, we need to manage and protect different players," the Italian said at the time. "The solution with Cole, I don’t know, now we have a meeting with the medical staff and we decide the best solution for him. But it’s also a kind of injury that is not like black and white. It’s an injury that someday you can be better. It’s not that you have pain and tomorrow disappear. Sometimes you can be better, sometimes you can be worse. That’s why we need to manage day by day."
And ahead of facing the Italian team this week, Maresca is trying to wrap him in cotton wool.
Maresca issues Palmer update
Palmer played the best part of an hour against Bournemouth and after that draw, Maresca said on the ex-Manchester City man: "[He] played half an hour the other day, played one hour today. So now it's important that he can build the physical condition."
Then, on Monday, the former Leicester City boss said Liam Delap is out injured and they are taking it easy with Palmer.
He told reporters: "Yeah, Liam fortunately does not have a fracture, so that is good news. And Cole is part of his process in this moment, he's not available, he can't play two games in a row in three days. So we've planned that, and it's just a way to protect him."
Chelsea injury boosts
Despite not being able to call on Palmer and Delap, Chelsea do have Wesley Fofana and captain Reece James available. He also addressed Joao Pedro's drop in form after four league games without a goal.
Maresca added: "Yeah, Reece and Wes are both with us, so both are available for tomorrow's game. Then we see the first XI tomorrow. And then in terms of the No.9, we had already Liam two months out, unfortunately for him and unfortunately for us. Joao played as a No.9, Pedro Neto played as a nine, if you remember at the beginning of the season, also play as a No.9. So we try to find a solution, knowing that Liam is an important player for us because we know that he needs to play games to get fit and better and better. I think that now he was a bit better compared to when he was back from injury, but now unfortunately he's again out and we're going to try to find a solution."
What comes next for Chelsea?
After their test in Bergamo, Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to in-form Everton. Three days later, they take on League One side Cardiff City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
