GFX Enzo Maresca Ruud van NistelrooyGetty/GOAL
Fred Garratt-Stanley

'He was already finished!' - Enzo Maresca reveals his regret about Ruud van Nistelrooy and promises to give former team-mate a 'big hug' ahead of Chelsea clash against Man Utd

ChelseaE. MarescaManchester United vs ChelseaManchester UnitedPremier League

Enzo Maresca has joked about his former team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy, who will take charge of Manchester United against Chelsea on Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Maresca played with Van Nistelrooy
  • Jokes that former teammate was 'finished'
  • Coaches face each other on Sunday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below