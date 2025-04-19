Under-pressure Enzo Maresca is pushing his luck by warring with Chelsea fans - he must focus on getting struggling Blues back on track or face the consequences

The Italian launched another attack on a disgruntled fanbase this week, but without a top-five place he is no longer beyond reproach

Chelsea's season is in serious danger of unravelling, if it hasn't already. Having managed to cling on to a top-five place despite some seriously uninspiring performances in recent months, consecutive, damaging draws with Brentford and Ipswich saw the Blues drop to sixth in the Premier League table - taking their Champions League qualification fate out of their own hands.

But it's not just on the pitch that Enzo Maresca's men have problems, with their turgid displays leading certain sections of a demanding fanbase to turn against the players and the head coach as their campaign veers off course at the worst possible moment.

However, rather than try to assuage the growing frustration, the head coach has instead fuelled the growing discontent by bullishly speaking out against the club's own supporters - the second time he has gone against them in recent weeks. Without the protection of a top-five place, the under-pressure Italian should be focusing his efforts on getting Chelsea's floundering season back on track rather than warring with those in the stands. His future may depend on it.