Enzo Maresca is playing with fire! Chelsea boss risks revolt by sniping back at fans - but downing Arsenal could change everything

The Blues' head coach has launched a fierce defence of his playing style, but a derby win would silence his critics

At the start of the season, the vast majority of Chelsea fans would have bitten your hand off to be in the fight for a Champions League place come March. But even though that is the reality, there is a sense that the chances of the campaign being deemed a success hang in the balance.

A tantalising early-season title push has turned into a turgid slog for a top-four place, with serious questions being asked of head coach Enzo Maresca's tactics as his side struggle for consistency, causing him to fire back in a barbed press conference.

But as we approach the run-in, Chelsea are still on course to surpass most people's expectations this season - including their own fans. A London derby against fierce rivals Arsenal now looms, and it provides Maresca with the perfect opportunity to prove a point and demonstrate the progress he's made.