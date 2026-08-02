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Enzo Maresca is the 'perfect' man to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, claims Josko Gvardiol
Gvardiol backs Maresca to deliver success
Gvardiol has offered a glowing endorsement of new manager Maresca, describing the Italian as the ideal candidate to fill the void left by Guardiola. Maresca stepped into the hot seat this summer after Guardiola ended his historic decade-long tenure, and the early impressions from the training ground suggest the squad is fully behind the appointment.
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New era requires patience at the Etihad
Speaking about the managerial change and the impact Maresca has made, Gvardiol expressed total confidence in the club's decision-making process. "The level is that high and Enzo has been chosen with reason as the manager," he said. "I think he has a quality, has some new ideas and also we need to see what we're going to do [with] the style of [play], the football we are going to play and the tactics and everything. I think he is a perfect one, but of course it takes time."
Despite the positive vibes, the Croatian international was realistic about the scale of the task ahead, acknowledging that the squad must adapt quickly to a different tactical approach. City are currently operating with a depleted squad due to post-World Cup breaks, but the tactical foundations are being laid now. Gvardiol emphasised the responsibility the players feel to ensure the new head coach hits the ground running when the competitive season begins.
"It's something totally new, it's not easy to change the manager, so we will take time," the defender added during his interview. "It's our job to help him as much as possible and also to listen to try to adapt as quick as possible. I met him, we spoke a little bit about my injury [and] also how we played, how I played before with Pep, and that's it, more or less."
Maresca rejects 'copy and paste' tag
While Maresca previously served as Guardiola's assistant during the 2022-23 treble-winning season, he has been quick to distance himself from being a mere carbon copy of his mentor. The 46-year-old manager is determined to implement his own philosophy at the Etihad Stadium rather than simply maintaining the status quo.
"There can be some similar concepts, but every manager is different," Maresca explained at his official unveiling. "I don’t think there are managers who can copy and paste other managers; it’s difficult. I don’t see football in the same way, and that’s why I don’t believe in copy and paste."
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Commitment to the long-term project
Gvardiol’s public backing of Maresca carries significant weight given that he has recently committed his peak years to the club. The versatile defender, who has become a fan favourite for his performances, recently signed a new long-term Man City contract that keeps him at the Etihad until 2031. His willingness to lead the defensive line under new leadership provides the stability the hierarchy craves as they move away from the Guardiola era.
"As soon as I knew City wanted to renew my contract, I felt straight away it was what I wanted," Gvardiol explained when discussing his new deal. "The City fans have been unbelievable with me from day one - and the club provide absolutely everything for players. It’s the best club in the world to be at."
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