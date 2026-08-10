'It's his decision!' Enzo Maresca sends clear transfer message to Omar Marmoush following Atletico Madrid brace

City’s pre-season tour of Asia has been conducted without several key figures, including Erling Haaland, Rodri, and Rayan Cherki. Furthermore, England internationals Elliot Anderson, Marc Guehi, and Nico O'Reilly have been absent following their participation in the World Cup. Despite missing these heavyweights, Maresca expressed his satisfaction with how the available members of the squad have adapted to his tactical demands and philosophy since he took the reins from Pep Guardiola.

Maresca said: 'I'm very happy. Especially because the players since we started have been open-minded. They want to understand and want to learn why we do things. I know that when you join a new club you try to install new patterns or different ideas. The most important thing is we are getting better. The path is a huge path to improve things. But I can see we are trying what we do in training, and we are getting better at that.'