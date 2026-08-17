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A debut to forget! Enzo Maresca admits Man City must improve after matching an unwanted 120-year record in 3-0 Community Shield loss to Arsenal
Maresca makes unwanted history
Man City’s new era under Maresca began in disastrous fashion as they were soundly beaten by Premier League champions Arsenal. The contest was effectively an uphill battle from the opening whistle, with Riccardo Calafiori finding the net after just 23 seconds to leave the City backline stunned. Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal's advantage before the half-hour mark, while Martin Odegaard got on the scoresheet after the break to seal a commanding 3-0 victory.
The scale of the defeat saw Maresca enter the history books for all the wrong reasons. He suffered the joint-heaviest defeat by a City manager in their first competitive game in charge. The only other man to endure such a start was Harry Newbould back in 1906, who oversaw a 4-1 loss, coincidentally also against Arsenal.
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Maresca reflects on early setback
Speaking after the full-time whistle, Maresca was honest about how the early breakthrough from Calafiori dictated the tempo of the match. He noted that while his players attempted to fight back, the clinical nature of Arsenal's finishing proved to be the difference. "I think a big part of the game was in the first goal we conceded. Unfortunately after 30 seconds we conceded the first one," Maresca said after the game.
The City boss elaborated on the flow of the game, stating: "I think the reaction [after the goal] was good, before they scored the second goal we had three or four chances to score and to draw the game. Unfortunately we missed the chances and then after the second goal it became more difficult. There was a mistake there, but it's just the beginning."
Struggles for Haaland and Foden
One of the most concerning aspects for City fans was the lack of service to their primary attacking threats. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were largely peripheral figures throughout the ninety minutes. Although City managed 12 attempts on goal with five hitting the target, they only accumulated a meager 0.8 expected goals (xG), according to FotMob.
Maresca acknowledged that the work has only just begun and that even victories would not stop him from searching for improvements. "We have many things to work [on]. The season's just started, so there are many things we need to do better, but even when we win games, there are things we need to do better," he added.
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Focus shifts to the Premier League
Despite the historic nature of the loss, Maresca is attempting to remain calm and focused on the long-term project. He emphasised that every match provides a learning opportunity, regardless of the result. "In general, I'm always concerned - even when we win games!" he admitted to the press. "We have just started. This is the beginning. We have many things to do better. Now we will try to reset, analyse the game and think from Tuesday about the next game."
As City prepare for their opening Premier League fixture at Bournemouth, the spotlight will remain firmly on how Maresca adjusts his tactical setup.
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