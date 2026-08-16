Enzo Maresca confirms Manchester City will make more signings as Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer talks intensify

Man City are preparing for significant squad changes before the transfer window closes on August 31. Maresca watched his side suffer a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Community Shield at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Sunday.

Following the disappointing result, Maresca made it clear that Manchester City have a definitive plan to strengthen the team. Maresca said: "We knew already before the game the things that we need to do. It is not because we lost the game. We are quite clear. For sure, we are going to do something before the transfer window closes."