Soham Mukherjee

'We all make mistakes' - Enzo Maresca makes Ben Chilwell admission after bringing Chelsea vice-captain in from the cold against Barrow in the Carabao Cup

Enzo Maresca almost admitted to his mistake of exiling Ben Chilwell as the Chelsea vice-captain is set for a new lease of life at Stamford Bridge.

  • Chilwell was asked to find a new club in the summer
  • The full-back was even barred from first team training
  • Was brought back into action against Barrow
