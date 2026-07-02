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Enzo Fernandez 'looking for a way out of Chelsea' as agent defends midfielder's Madrid comments
Agent reveals Chelsea exit plans
Pastore has confirmed that Fernandez's representatives are assessing opportunities for the Chelsea midfielder to leave the club. Speaking at an AFA event in Miami, the former Paris Saint-Germain playmaker said there is currently no concrete agreement with another team. Fernandez has been linked with several top European clubs, including Real Madrid.
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Pastore addresses Real Madrid speculation
Pastore hinted that the Argentine international's representatives were preparing for a possible transfer. However, he stressed that nothing was final yet.
"He's only thinking about that [World Cup], and we're looking at possibilities for him to leave Chelsea, but there's nothing concrete or confirmed with any club," Pastore said, as quoted by Marca.
Discussing Fernandez's comments about Madrid, he said: "He has many friends there, and he's very good friends with Julian Alvarez, and in the end, they spend all their free time together there. And I also live in Madrid. Every time he traveled, it was to see me and to sort out work matters, but besides that: who doesn't like Madrid? I didn't even play in Madrid. I even live there."
World Cup form remains the priority
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his club future, Pastore believes Fernandez has remained fully focused on Argentina's World Cup campaign.
Pastore said: "Right now, the player is focused on the national team. He's playing in a World Cup, and they're very close to reaching the round of 16.
"He's doing well, very positive, he's having a great World Cup. In the first two matches, he helped the team win comfortably. Enzo has changed his position a lot in recent years. He's played deep or as a midfielder getting forward into the box. Here with the national team, he starts deep, but ultimately he's the only midfielder who gets forward and is close to Messi. He's a player who adapts very well to any position."
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Transfer talks can wait until after the World Cup
Fernandez's immediate focus remains Argentina's bid for World Cup success, with transfer speculation likely to stay in the background until the tournament concludes. Once his international commitments are over, attention is expected to return to his club future, with his representatives continuing to explore potential options despite no agreement currently being in place.
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