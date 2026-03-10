Getty/GOAL
Eni Aluko wins libel case against Joey Barton as former Premier League midfielder ordered to pay huge damages for ‘campaign of vilification’ days after arrest for alleged assault
High Court ruling and financial penalty
According to PA Media, Aluko has been awarded more than £300,000 in damages and legal costs after successfully suing Barton for libel. The case, which initially centred on two posts made in 2024 on the platform X, concluded with a stay in proceedings. This meant the legal action was formally halted, and the former Manchester City midfielder was ordered to pay substantial compensation to the claimant.
Aluko attended the hearing in London and briefly expressed her profound relief at the conclusion of the draining legal battle. Speaking outside the court, she simply stated: "I'm glad it's the end." The final court order mandates a total financial penalty of £339,000 to cover both the reputational damage and the extensive legal expenses incurred during the prolonged dispute.
Targeted campaign of digital harassment
The court heard details regarding the volume and nature of the online abuse. Gervase de Wilde, representing the ex-Lioness, explained that between January and August 2024, the defendant published 48 posts relating to his client, carrying out a deliberately targeted public campaign of vilification. De Wilde noted that the former midfielder wrongly claimed she had "cynically sought to exploit her status as an alleged victim of racism and bullying", and labelled her a hypocrite.
The barrister highlighted one particularly shocking post that included an image of the former Chelsea striker's head superimposed onto the body of serial killer Rosemary West. "The campaign amounted to an attack on multiple aspects of her life and personality," De Wilde told the court. He added that the harassment caused "enormous distress", and that the claimant was terrified that any attempt to stop the abuse meant her tormentor "would exploit and manipulate it to use against her".
Arrest and formal legal admission
The defendant was notably absent from the High Court to hear the final judgment delivered. De Wilde informed the judge that the former Fleetwood Town boss had been arrested on Monday and was currently being held in police custody. This detention followed separate charges of assault relating to an incident near a golf course in Huyton, Merseyside.
Despite his absence, his legal team confirmed that he had finally conceded the legal point regarding his prolonged digital conduct. Addressing this admission, De Wilde stated: "Mr Barton has now accepted that his campaign against Ms Aluko amounted to harassment and that he should not have made the publications." This formal concession formed the necessary foundation for the massive damages awarded.
Final verdict for the former striker
Justice Nicholas Lavender, who presided over the hearing, established strict timelines for the financial settlement. The judge granted the defendant a seven-day window to request any formal changes to the order. However, the mandate clearly stipulates that the first £100,000, alongside any accrued interest, must be paid by March 24.
The conclusion of this high-profile case serves as a landmark moment regarding the accountability of public figures on social media. For the respected broadcaster, the definitive ruling provides both significant financial restitution and the vital formal recognition that the relentless attacks she endured were entirely baseless, finally allowing her to move forward.
