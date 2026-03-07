Goal.com
James Bronze Stanway England GFXGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

England women's player ratings vs Iceland: Lauren James runs riot while Lucy Bronze marks milestone match and Georgia Stanway scores stunner to maintain Lionesses perfect World Cup qualifying record

Lauren James stole the show as England beat Iceland 2-0 on Saturday, with Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway on the scoresheet as the Lionesses started their 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign with two wins from two. After the 6-1 win over Ukraine on Tuesday, this was another dominant performance from Sarina Wiegman's side, setting up next month's clash with world champions Spain perfectly.

Iceland settled well enough at the start of the game, but it didn't take long for England to ramp their level up and start to really put the visitors on the back foot. Lauren Hemp was an inch away from converting Alessia Russo's cross and then the Manchester City winger hit the post before Bronze eventually broke the deadlock after 22 minutes, connecting with James' excellent delivery to send a superb looping header just over the outstretched hand of Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir.

It was from crosses that the Lionesses were having a lot of success, particularly with James playing so well and providing such high quality end product, but Stanway's corners were also causing issues, and it was one of those that Bronze met just past the half-hour mark, only to be denied by the woodwork. Runarsdottir made some good saves from open play too, with James and Russo both testing her.

Iceland who came close to equalising when Sandra Jessen forced an otherwise untroubled Hannah Hampton into a world-class stop just past the hour, and perhaps that was the wake-up call England needed to press on and get a second, created by Bronze.

It was a milestone day for the full-back, who was making her 145th international appearance, surpassing Karen Carney to move into third on the list of the most-capped Lionesses. She'd already marked it with a goal and then came the assist, as her brilliant delivery was expertly finished by Stanway to keep England perfect in the early stages of this World Cup qualifying campaign. Next up: Spain, at Wembley Stadium, next month.

GOAL rates the Lionesses' players from the City Ground...

  • Leah Williamson England Women 2026Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (7/10):

    Had very little to do, making her outstanding save in the second half all the more impressive. Commanded her area well when Iceland put balls in the box, too.

    Lucy Bronze (8/10):

    Was an aerial threat in opposition's box throughout, scoring one great header and hitting the post with another. Delivered some great crosses too, most notably the one that Stanway clinically converted for 2-0.

    Leah Williamson (8/10):

    Looked sharp on the ball again, with some wonderful passes out from the back, and completed a vital 90 minutes as she builds her fitness back up after injury.

    Esme Morgan (7/10):

    Not at peak fitness right now as her season has yet to begin in the U.S, but you wouldn't have known it. Solid display at the back in which she didn't put a foot wrong.

    Taylor Hinds (7/10):

    With James commanding so much attention, she had a lot of space when she went forward and she used it to be a good option when linking the attack.

  • Georgia Stanway England Women 2026Getty Images

    Midfield

    Keira Walsh (7/10):

    A typically strong performance in the middle of the park, both in and out of possession. Kept things ticking over nicely.

    Georgia Stanway (8/10):

    After scoring two against Ukraine, this was another good display. Was full of energy, made some great runs into the channels and scored a truly superb volley to double the lead.

    Jess Park (6/10):

    England were dominant out wide so the ball didn't get to Park in the pockets so often, but when it did she showed her quality and played her part in keeping the attack moving.

  • Lauren James England Women 2026Getty Images

    Attack

    Lauren Hemp (8/10):

    Another really good performance on the right, rather than her more natural left side. Looked more of a goal threat there, most notably hitting the post with a header, but also provided a lot of creative threat.

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Didn't get a goal on this occasion, having not had many chances of her own, but was sharp throughout, linking attacks and creating space for others.

    Lauren James (9/10):

    Best player on the pitch all afternoon. Created so many opportunities with her wonderful crossing. Iceland couldn't deal with her.

  • FBL-WC-2027-WOMEN-QUALIFIERS-ENG-ISLAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Chloe Kelly (N/A):

    Replaced James for the final 15 minutes.

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (N/A):

    After getting a rare start on Tuesday, got another few minutes off the bench here.

    Lucia Kendall (N/A):

    On in the final few seconds.

    Sarina Wiegman (7/10):

    Put out an XI that produced an excellent display and got a well-deserved win. Could've perhaps made more substitutions and earlier, to freshen up the attack and potentially create more difficulties for Iceland, for a more convincing scoreline.

