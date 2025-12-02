England women's player ratings vs Ghana: Lucia Kendall continues to shine! Lionesses starlet scores fairytale goal and Taylor Hinds makes impressive case as European champions close 2025 with victory

That strike, created by a great cross from Chloe Kelly before she unfortunately limped off injured, came with just six minutes on the clock, potentially suggesting that England, fresh off the back of an 8-0 win over China at Wembley, were going to deliver yet another goal-fest. However, despite the dominance of Sarina Wiegman's side, and the chances they created with that possession, it wasn't until the final moments that a second came. Some of that was down to poor finishing, with Kelly and Missy Bo Kearns spurning some big chances; some of it was bad luck, as Aggie Beever-Jones and Lucy Bronze hit the woodwork; and some of it was because of strong goalkeeping, with Cynthia Konlan also making some great saves to deny Kearns and Russo.

While England failed to put the game to bed, Ghana, who finished third at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, had some chances to level the scores, too. One of the best fell to Doris Boaduwaa in the first half, but Anna Moorhouse, winning just her second cap, was able to comfortably hold onto a tame shot as her defence recovered well from a Lotte Wubben-Moy slip to apply pressure to Ghana's centre forward. It's fair to say that the Lionesses deserved to win, though, even if the scoreline was closer than many expected when Kendall hit the back of the net early on, and that they did, with Russo converting a late penalty to ensure her side closed out an incredibly memorable 2025, which saw them win a second successive European Championship title, with a victory.

GOAL rates England's players from St Mary's Stadium...