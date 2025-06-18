England Under-21s player ratings vs Germany: Liverpool duo Jarell Quansah & Harvey Elliott endure night to forget as Young Lions end Euros group stage with a whimper

Alex Scott was on the scoresheet for the Young Lions but it was a disappointing night for Lee Carsley's side as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat

England were beaten by Germany in their final Under-21 European Championship group stage game, with Liverpool pair Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott enduring a night to forget. However, the Young Lions still progressed to the quarter-finals.

Lee Carsley's men made a poor start and were behind after just three minutes. Quansah was caught flat-footed as the ball was floated into the penalty area for the impressive Ansgar Knauff to sneak in and finish with a great touch and shot.

England went on to enjoy plenty of possession but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal and went further behind just after the half-hour mark. A simple ball was crossed into the penalty area by Knauff for Nelson Weiper to leap between Jack Hinshelwood and Charlie Cresswell and direct a header home.

Article continues below

Carsley made his feelings clear at half-time as he sent on James McAtee, Jay Stansfield and Brooke Norton-Cuffy in a bid to get back into the game. Yet England continued to toil and struggled to trouble Tjark Ernst in the Germany net.

A goal finally arrived after a great run from Omari Hutchinson. The Ipswich star beat his man, got to the byline and sent in a low cross for Alex Scott to tap home from close range.

The goal gave the Young Lions hope and they finished the stronger of the two sides, with Cresswell going closest with a header that flew straight at Ernst. However, Germany hung on for the win that ensures they finish top of Group B, while England have to settle for second place but still progress to the quarter-finals.

GOAL rates England's players from Stadion pod Zoborom...