England hired Thomas Tuchel to win the 2026 World Cup - anything less should be considered failure

From the outset, the English Football Association (FA) hasn't been shy about the fact that Tuchel has been hired with the singular purpose of winning the 2026 World Cup - albeit his contract has now been extended to the end of Euro 2028 on home soil - as they once again risked being accused of arrogance and entitlement in the international arena.

The former Chelsea manager's original 18-month deal tellingly ran until the end of the tournament and no further, reflecting England's determination (and desperation) to focus solely on going one step further than they did with Sir Gareth Southgate at the helm and end the painful six-decade wait for a major trophy.

Following Tuchel's appointment in October 2024, the FA's CEO Mark Bullingham said: "Fundamentally we wanted to hire a coaching team to give us the best possible chance of winning a major tournament, and we believe they will do just that. Thomas and the team have a single-minded focus on giving us the best possible chance to win the World Cup in 2026."

The new manager echoed that in his first press conference, saying: "The target is nothing else but the biggest one in world football."

A contract renewal came in February after the Three Lions' historic qualification campaign, and asked at the time if he believed England could win the World Cup this summer, Tuchel reiterated: "Yes, we believe, of course we believe. We know how difficult it is and of course some other countries will believe as well, but we believe that we can play a strong role and we will go for it."