England boss Thomas Tuchel sends ruthless 'individual' message to Trent Alexander-Arnold after leaving Real Madrid-bound defender out of back-to-back starting XIs
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told that he must bring something "unique" to the England team by Thomas Tuchel, or risk being left out consistently.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alexander-Arnold barely featured in last int'l break
- Unused sub against Senegal
- Tuchel tells him to raise his level