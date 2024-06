'He'll be ripped to shreds!' - England star pinpointed as the weak spot in Gareth Southgate's team by Roy Keane ahead of Euro 2024 opener against Serbia Trent Alexander-ArnoldEnglandEuropean ChampionshipGareth SouthgateLiverpool FC

Roy Keane opined that Trent Alexander-Arnold "will be ripped to shreds" in Euro 2024 as he is judged as the weak spot in Gareth Southgate's team.