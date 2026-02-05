England's first World Cup warm-up game revealed with Three Lions set to take on nation for just third time in history

Tuchel has made it abundantly clear that his ambition is to win the World Cup.

He said in December: "Yes, because we have got better. We have to arrive and try to make a special thing happen, but we cannot guarantee it."

He added: "Everyone knows that we cannot promise that we will win it, but they want to see a team, team spirit, a team that gives everything [and] fights for each other and they want that if they are in the stadium or watching on the TV.

"If the players bring that then I think anything is possible. We will be brave enough to dream about it, we will be brave enough to try it."

He is already thinking ahead, and replied when asked if he could tell substitutes to remain in the dressing room to avoid the debilitating heat in America: "If this is what helps us later in the match when they come on, OK, we consider that as a possibility.

"Nobody likes it as I want the players to be out here and feel the energy and give the energy from the bench onto the field, but I know what you mean. I saw teams doing this and players doing this at the Club World Cup. Hopefully we can avoid it. It is always better if they can be with us."