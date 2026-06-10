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Krishan Davis

England player ratings vs Costa Rica: Watch out, Marcus Rashford! Electric Anthony Gordon stakes World Cup claim as Three Lions complete preparations with routine win

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England completed their World Cup preparations with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in their rain-delayed final warm-up friendly on Wednesday. It was a bruising encounter against a physical opponent, but Thomas Tuchel's men kept their cool to dominate in the sweltering Orlando heat courtesy of goals from Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon and Ollie Watkins.

Kick-off in Orlando was pushed back by an hour after a thunderstorm brought torrential rain that waterlogged the pitch, but that did little to dampen England's early intensity. The Three Lions took the lead inside 10 minutes when Rice swept home via a deflection after good work down the left flank from the lively Gordon. Jude Bellingham had already gone close when his own effort ricochet narrowly wide.

Harry Kane's deft header was well saved midway through a dominant first period, before Noni Madueke spurned a golden opportunity to double England's advantage. Having coolly rounded the goalkeeper, the Arsenal winger somehow conspired to thump the post when the goal was gaping. Tuchel's side was denied a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the half, with Gordon adjudged to have gone down too easily after a VAR review.

The game followed a similarly one-sided pattern in the second half. Madueke whipped a fierce effort just wide shortly after the restart, and Gordon would make it 2-0 with an emphatic spot-kick in the 66th minute when a Costa Rica handball was punished. After substitute Morgan Rogers had wasted a golden one-v-one opportunity, his Aston Villa team-mate Watkins nodded in from mere yards out to wrap up a convincing win late on.

GOAL rates England's players in Orlando...

  • England v Costa Rica - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jordan Pickford (6/10):

    Effectively played as a sweeper, often stepping out of his goal. Should have been punished after one loose pass.

    Reece James (6/10):

    Not unduly bothered by Costa Rica's blunt attack and played some nice passes.

    Ezri Konsa (7/10):

    Engaged in what was a very physical battle, but this was otherwise a straightforward outing.

    John Stones (6/10):

    Often the one who connected defence and attack with his passing, a job he is very good at.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Some nice link-up with Gordon down the left and very solid in the few moments he had to defend.

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  • England v Costa Rica - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Elliot Anderson (8/10):

    Passed with typical smoothness and didn't shirk the dirty work in another accomplished England display.

    Declan Rice (8/10):

    Cool early finish off his weaker foot to give England the lead. Some very nice combination play with Gordon.

    Jude Bellingham (7/10):

    Bypassed somewhat with a lot of England's play coming down the wings, but deserved an assist for the Madueke miss. Lovely footwork before the penalty was awarded.

  • England v Costa Rica - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (7/10):

    Looked spritely and pressed hard, but somehow failed to score when he had an open goal, inexplicably going with his left instead of his right.

    Harry Kane (6/10):

    Largely peripheral other than a flicked header that was well saved, although did drop deep to get involved and produced some wonderful passes.

    Anthony Gordon (8/10):

    Very lively on the left and picked up an assist after leaving his marker in his dust. Won a penalty but saw the decision overturned before stepping up to slam one home later on.

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  • England v Costa Rica - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Eberechi Eze (7/10):

    Lovely through ball for Rogers should have been rewarded with an assist.

    Djed Spence (6/10):

    Solid enough filling in for James.

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Didn't look quite as dangerous as his club-mate Madueke but went close once.

    Morgan Rogers (6/10):

    Should really have scored when one on one. Looked bright and his strike led to Watkins' goal.

    Marc Guehi (6/10):

    Settled into the backline and was a cool presence.

    Dean Henderson (6/10):

    Given some time in goal but didn't really have to do anything of note. Distributed well.

    Ollie Watkins (7/10):

    Nodded in from a yard out at the death.

    Marcus Rashford (6/10):

    Looked sharp after coming on. He will know he has work to do after Gordon's display.

    Jarell Quansah (6/10):

    Another to fill in at the back but didn't really have to do much defensively.

    Dan Burn (6/10):

    Put himself about at the top end of the pitch.

    Kobbie Mainoo (6/10):

    Passed with accuracy and kept England ticking over.

    Thomas Tuchel (8/10):

    This is exactly the kind of performance he would have wanted to see in England's final warm-up game: calm, controlled and threatening throughout against a physically tough opponent. His substitutes, or 'finishers', made a difference, too.

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