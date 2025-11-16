England player ratings vs Albania: Harry Kane is unstoppable! Captain steps up again while Dean Henderson makes his case as Three Lions complete historic World Cup qualification campaign

The Three Lions produced an unflattering display overall in a match which had nothing riding on it as they had secured qualification last month while Albania were already assured of a play-off spot. Dean Henderson did his part in keeping the all-important eighth consecutive clean sheet with an excellent display, especially in the second half, before Kane got the breakthrough goal in
The striker turned in a Bukayo Saka corner in the 75th minute and seven minutes later he nodded home a cross from substitute Marcus Rashford. It was far from a statement performance, but it means England head to North America as one of the teams to beat.
GOAL rates England's players from Air Albania Stadium...