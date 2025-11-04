England suffer nightmare start to Under-17 World Cup campaign as Young Lions brutally punished for failing to make dominance pay in shock thumping by clinical Venezuela

England could have been ahead in the opening few minutes when Fulham midfielder Seth Ridgeon struck the base of the far post with a first-time shot. Manchester City's Reigan Heskey – son of former Liverpool and England striker Emile – fired the rebound wide.

Venezuela goalkeeper Alan Vazquez frustrated the Young Lions throughout the first half, notably tipping over from Louis Page after the Leicester midfielder sweetly struck a half volley from just outside the box. Lyon's Alejandro Rodriguez was the next to go close for England but was denied by the goalkeeper. He then clipped the angle of post and crossbar with a free-kick with just half an hour played, before an acrobatic volley at the back post was excellently tipped wide by Vazquez.

The South American nation took the lead against the run of play a few minutes before half-time. It was born out of winning the ball back just inside the England half, with Davis firing in from a narrow angle wide on the right, beating Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter, who was anticipating a cross. The way the Venezuela captain cut across the ball to create the swerve and fade suggested he meant it. Another high press quickly produced the second goal, scored as Fuentes lashed the ball goalward as it fell at this feet, sending it flying past Porter into the top corner.

While Venezuela had been clinical twice, England chances continued to come and they couldn't take them. Ridgeon fired over from a great position on the stroke of half-time, before Heskey twice missed the target early in the second half and Manchester City team-mate Ryan McAidoo tested Vazquez.

But while Vazquez had played a big role in the first half, England didn't do enough to consistently challenge him in the second 45, with too many efforts going off target. The game threatened to lose its momentum and rhythm at times, as Venezuela sensed they were on the brink of a statement win, but there was still time for a late third goal when Barrios swept in the rebound from a Porter save.