England women's all-time record appearances: Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott, Fara Williams & the Lionesses' most capped players

In March 2026, Lucy Bronze made her 145th England appearance, surpassing Karen Carney to climb into the top three in Lionesses' team history for caps. "I could never have imagined even getting to 100 caps, let alone to be surpassing someone like Karen Carney, who to me was a legend, someone I grew up admiring and one of my role models," she said, describing her place on this list, amid icons of the Lionesses, as "mind-blowing". Could Bronze climb even higher up the list? She certainly doesn't look like she is slowing down, but how much further does she need to go?

And what about some of the other stars in this Lionesses team? Bronze is the only current player who ranks in the top 10 for most appearances at the moment, but there are a lot of names in Wiegman's squad today who are climbing the ranks. Alex Greenwood, on 107 caps, is on the brink of the top 10, while Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway look certain to break into it in due course. Walsh is on 99 caps at the age of 28, while Stanway is on 89 at 27 years old. Lauren Hemp's numbers are remarkable, too, with 74 caps appearances for her country at just 25 years old.

So, whose records are they chasing and how far off the leaders are they? Which players have made the most appearances for the England women's national team? GOAL runs through the Lionesses' most-capped footballers...