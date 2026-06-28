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Have England lost another full-back? Thomas Tuchel delivers Jarrell Quansah update on the back of Tino Livramento & Reece James injury blows
Quansah the latest victim of injury curse
The Three Lions' defensive ranks are beginning to look precariously thin as they prepare for the Round of 32. Former Liverpool defender Quansah, who was drafted into the starting XI to provide cover at right-back against Panama, was forced to limp off during the second half of England's final Group L fixture at the MetLife Stadium. The youngster appeared to be in significant discomfort as he left the pitch, sparking fears that Tuchel’s options on the right flank have been completely exhausted.
Quansah is now the third specialist or makeshift right-back to succumb to injury since the squad touched down in the United States. He follows Newcastle’s Tino Livramento and Chelsea captain Reece James into the treatment room, leaving Tuchel with a tactical jigsaw puzzle to solve ahead of the clash with DR Congo. Despite the visible limp, the defender was seen walking freely later in the evening as he boarded the team bus.
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Tuchel reveals Quansah update
Speaking after the 2-0 win, Tuchel said: "A classic ankle twist and he is in pain. He said he had it before and it is a matter of days. He has his leg up high and in ice." When asked if he's worried about the team's injury crisis at full-back, the German tactician added: "Naturally of course, we have another injury in the position. It will be a tight race for Reece James and a tight race for Jarrell Quansah but it is our job to find solutions and we will do."
The injury to Quansah is particularly frustrating for the coaching staff given that he had been specifically moved into the role to provide cover. Tuchel had previously noted that the decision to call up Trevoh Chalobah was made to free Quansah for the right-back position, a plan that has now been thrown into disarray just as the tournament enters its most critical phase.
The race for James' fitness
While the focus is on Quansah's recovery, the fitness of James remains a dark cloud over the camp. The Chelsea skipper has remained in Kansas City to undergo an individual rehabilitation programme away from the main group. Tuchel has been vocal in defending his decision to include James in the 26-man squad despite the defender's well-documented history of fitness struggles in London.
"No-one could see that coming," Tuchel insisted when questioned about the gamble on James' fitness. "Reece was in good shape and felt very good, so it's a bit unlucky but Ezri Konsa played in the position for us on a high level. We have still no problem." The manager remains optimistic that James can play a part in the later stages, provided England can navigate their way through the first knockout hurdle in Atlanta.
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Looking for solutions in the Round of 32
With Quansah and James sidelined, Djed Spence has emerged as the most likely candidate to hold down the right-back slot for the foreseeable future. The Tottenham man has already featured in all three group games, showing the versatility that Tuchel values so highly. However, with Spence also capable of covering the left-hand side, the manager may be forced to look at alternative configurations involving Chalobah or Konsa.
Despite the mounting injury list, which also saw minor scare for Declan Rice earlier in the week, the mood in the England camp remains focused. Having topped Group L, a date with DR Congo awaits. Tuchel’s ability to find solutions in a depleted defensive unit will now be the ultimate test of England’s credentials as they dream of World Cup glory on American soil.
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