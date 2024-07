More changes for England! Gareth Southgate plans new roles for Phil Foden & Jude Bellingham as he 'rips up' previous Euro 2024 plans Gareth SouthgateJude BellinghamEnglandEuropean ChampionshipPhil Foden

Gareth Southgate is reportedly thinking of new roles for Phil Foden & Jude Bellingham as he is ready to "rip up" his previous Euro 2024 plans.