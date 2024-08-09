Getty Images SportMitchell Fretton'Waiting for Pep' - England fans react to Lee Carsley being named interim Three Lions boss with FA hailed for making 'quality decision'EnglandGareth SouthgatePep GuardiolaEngland fans are delighted with the FA's decision to appoint Lee Carsley as Gareth Southgate's successor on a temporary basis.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouthgate resigned after Euro 2024 disappointmentCarsley announced as interim Three Lions bossGuardiola linked with permanent positionArticle continues below