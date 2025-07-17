England fans start panicking after Lionesses go 2-0 down in first half of Euro 2025 quarter-final with Sweden

England's hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 took a major hit after a nightmare first half saw them go two goals down to a sharp and clinical Sweden side. Supporters were left stunned as the reigning champions struggled to deal with the early intensity from the Scandinavians, who capitalised on two defensive errors from Jess Carter to establish control.

Sweden raced to a 2-0 lead within 25 minutes

Defensive lapses cost England dearly

Carter had a horrific first half