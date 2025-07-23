How to buy England Women's Euro 2025 winners home and away kits

England just won. Time to shop the winning Lionesses kits.

It's official, not only did the England women's national team win the European Championship in 2022, they have retained that joy with back-to-back European titles after beating Spain on penalties in a thrilling final in Basel, Switzerland. The history makers, Queens of Europe, all-round legends are the first England team to win a major trophy on foreign soil.

Spain missed three penalties in a row, with heroics from Hannah Hampton gifting England a lead in the shootout. Chloe Kelly was last to go up for the penalty, and just like she did in 2022, she brought it home for the Lionesses. This tournament will live long in the memory for England fans, as the tournament also set a new record for attendance in the final.

This was also a sequel to England's recent rivalry with Spain, and they got a taste of payback as they fell short in Sydney, Australia, at the 2023 World Cup, with Spain winning 1-0. But, the demons of the past have been slayed, there's no denying that England is one of the best national teams in Women's world football.

This was also a sequel to England's recent rivalry with Spain, and they got a taste of payback as they fell short in Sydney, Australia, at the 2023 World Cup, with Spain winning 1-0. But, the demons of the past have been slayed, there's no denying that England is one of the best national teams in Women's world football.

