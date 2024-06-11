Leah Williamson Keira Walsh England 2024Getty
England captain Leah Williamson reveals savage feedback from fellow Lionesses star & Euro 2022 winner Keira Walsh – with it ‘impossible’ to get a compliment from Barcelona midfielder

Leah Williamson has revealed the savage feedback that she received from Keira Walsh after Euro 2022, with it “impossible” to get a compliment.

  • Continental glory savoured at Wembley
  • Gunners star lifted the trophy
  • Colleague & friend can be tough critic
