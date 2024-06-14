England captain Harry Kane given clear instructions on what to do if Three Lions stars suffer racist abuse during Euro 2024

GettySoham MukherjeeEngland captain Harry Kane given clear instructions on what to do if Three Lions stars suffer racist abuse during Euro 2024Harry KaneEnglandSerbia vs EnglandSerbiaEuropean ChampionshipHarry Kane has reportedly been given clear instructions from the FA in case any England players suffer racist abuse during Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland's match against Serbia labelled as "high risk"UEFA have a three-step protocol to tackle racismFA has handed Kane instructions to followArticle continues below