'Some things never change' - England brutally mocked over Euro 2020 final defeat as Italy share Gianluigi Donnarumma message after penalty heroics in PSG's Champions League shootout win over Liverpool

G. DonnarummaEnglandParis Saint-GermainItalyLiverpoolLiverpool vs Paris Saint-GermainChampions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the star for PSG as they knocked Liverpool out of Champions League, with Italy's X account revelling in the result.

  • Italy throw brutal jibe at England
  • Donnarumma came up clutch against Liverpool
  • Italy reminded England of Euro 2020 final
