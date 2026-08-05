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Endrick decides Real Madrid future as Jose Mourinho makes final call on Brazilian starlet despite Roma interest
Endrick set for Real Madrid stay
Endrick has decided against leaving Real Madrid this summer following a successful six-month loan spell with Lyon, as per The Athletic. The Brazilian international returned to Spain after featuring at the 2026 World Cup and wants to fight for his place in the squad.
Despite strong interest from Italian side AS Roma, the 20-year-old striker is determined to establish himself at the Bernabeu rather than head out on another temporary move. Foot Mercato claims that head coach Mourinho has been thoroughly impressed by the young forward since his return to pre-season training, paving the way for him to remain in Madrid.
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Mourinho impressed by Brazilian forward
Mourinho has been won over by Endrick’s performances and attitude during his first weeks back at the club. The Portuguese manager is now prepared to give the striker genuine opportunities this season.
The news comes as a blow to Roma, who had actively positioned themselves to sign the young Brazilian on loan before the transfer window closes. The Athletic reports that Endrick himself is firm in his conviction to stay in the Spanish capital. He believes his development is best served competing for first-team minutes under Mourinho's guidance.
Shifting landscape in Madrid attack
Endrick’s path into the team has evolved following changes in Madrid's frontline. Gonzalo Garcia’s departure to Fulham initially looked to open up space behind Kylian Mbappe, though the arrival of Carlos Espi increased competition once again. The forward's career trajectory is back on the rise after his spell in France. His Transfermarkt valuation stood at €60 million at Palmeiras before dropping to €25m in December 2025, but his form at Lyon helped rebuild that value to €40m by June 2026.
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Roma forced to look elsewhere
With Mourinho ready to integrate Endrick into his plans, Roma and other interested clubs will now have to turn their attention to alternative transfer targets. Barring an unexpected late twist in the final stretch of the transfer window, the former Palmeiras starlet will remain in Spain to prove his worth. Endrick will now focus on earning minutes behind Mbappe as Los Blancos prepare for the upcoming campaign under Mourinho's management.
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