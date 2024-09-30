'Endrick needs to be locked up' - Real Madrid fans rage at 'immature' Brazilian for ignoring Jude Bellingham to go for glory in Atletico draw & brutally claim he 'doesn't look like a football player'
Endrick has received a buttload of criticism from Real Madrid fans for a moment that cost Los Blancos the win against Atletico Madrid.
- Real Madrid draw 1-1 against Atletico Madrid
- Endrick selfishness cost Los Blancos the win
- Real Madrid fans tear into selfish Endrick