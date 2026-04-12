Endrick opens up on Xabi Alonso relationship as Lyon loanee sees positive side of lack of Real Madrid playing time

Despite the lack of competitive action, the 19-year-old harbours no ill feelings towards Alonso. Instead, he views those training sessions as a vital learning curve. He acknowledged that the situation was tough, but he remained focused. "It was a normal relationship," he told Four Four Two. "I learned a lot from him. In training he showed me things I could improve on to perform better. I always gave my best in training sessions. Sometimes when things aren't going well, mentally you can feel a bit unstable, but I kept working and waiting for an opportunity."