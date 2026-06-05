Endrick finds it 'impossible to understand' Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold despite daily phone calls offering support from Real Madrid team-mate

The teenage forward has credited the strong camaraderie within the dressing room for keeping him grounded during a challenging transition to European football. Detailing his experiences in an interview with Men in Blazers on YouTube, Endrick said: “The first year is always tough.

"You arrive at a club with players like [Luka] Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo… It’s very difficult to play with all of them, but you also learn a lot. I’ve been able to put everything I’ve learned into practice at Lyon, and when I return I’ll be able to demonstrate it there."

While cracking the starting line-up proved difficult, the Brazilian starlet found a vital emotional lifeline through the constant reassurance of his peers. He added: "Bellingham calls me every day. When I was feeling down, he’d pick me up and we’d talk. He helped me a lot. Trent too. They’re very approachable players.

"I try to learn from them, including English, but it’s impossible to understand them.”