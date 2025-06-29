Endrick is back! Real Madrid star joins up with squad in Florida after injury ahead of Club World Cup last 16 clash with Juventus

Real Madrid have been handed a timely boost ahead of their Club World Cup Round of 16 tie against Juventus, as Brazilian wonderkid Endrick has rejoined the squad in Florida. The 18-year-old striker has recovered from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for over a month and will now continue his reintegration under Xabi Alonso in Palm Beach, Florida.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Endrick rejoins Real Madrid squad after hamstring injury recovery

Won’t face Juventus but eligible for Club World Cup

Xabi Alonso assessing youngster's fit ahead of new season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱