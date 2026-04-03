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Emmanuel Petit suggests 'tired' Chelsea trio thinking about summer transfers
Stamford Bridge project falters
Chelsea’s season reached a definitive low point following a crushing 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, a result that highlighted the staggering disparity between the two sides. As well as crashing out of Europe, the Blues now find themselves languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, six points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots with the season rapidly slipping away. Despite a staggering expenditure of nearly £2 billion on new talent over the last five years, the lack of a cohesive identity has led to growing friction within the first-team squad.
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Petit slams club vision
Petit has suggested that influential figures within the Chelsea squad, most notably Enzo Fernandez, appear increasingly disillusioned with the club's current trajectory under the American ownership. Speaking to BetGoatfollowing the Blues' heavy European defeat, the Frenchman highlighted a profound lack of sporting identity that has left the team's most expensive recruits feeling mentally drained.
He said: "A big, huge gap… this is the big difference between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. We saw a Champions League team on the pitch in both games. The differences are huge between the two clubs. The sporting vision as well, you can see the difference. I think it was a humiliation. To be honest with you, since the American owners arrived, only a few things have been right.
"Even the players feel lost. When you look at the faces, you know, straight after the game, the spine of the team, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer. When you look at their faces, they feel lost, thinking: 'Am I right to stay at this club? Am I going to leave the club at the end of the season? I’m tired of what’s happening at the club.'"
Disillusioned core looking elsewhere
The Frenchman specifically pointed to the body language of Chelsea’s central 'spine' - including Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer - suggesting their visible frustration indicates a desire to compete for the game's top honours elsewhere. While Fernandez has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Palmer is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United as the squad’s star performers seek a more stable environment to win major trophies.
Petit added: "Those guys want to win a trophy. We saw that last season. But this team should be among the best teams in the Premier League, but also in Europe, with the money they have spent and the players they have you should compete for the best prizes. After five years spending between £1.5 and 2 billion pounds on the transfer market, you have top players, but you don’t know how to play. You have no vision."
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Defining test for Rosenior
Liam Rosenior must quickly galvanise his demoralised squad for an FA Cup tie against Port Vale this weekend, a must-win fixture preceding a daunting Premier League encounter with Manchester City. Any further dropped points could mathematically end their hopes of returning to Europe’s elite competition, leaving the club's hierarchy in a race against time to present a convincing sporting project that can persuade their disgruntled superstars to stay.