Emma Hayes is a tactical genius - but Alexia Putellas will struggle to sleep after that! Winners and losers as Chelsea turn over Barcelona to take giant step towards Champions League final

Erin Cuthbert's goal gave the Blues a 1-0 win in Catalunya and if they avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge next week, they'll be in the UWCL final

Chelsea caused an incredible shock on Saturday afternoon when their 1-0 win in Catalunya ended Barcelona's incredible unbeaten streak at home, one which stretched back to February 2019. There is still a second leg at Stamford Bridge to come, one in which Barca will no doubt be better and throw everything at their hosts, but the Blues are now just one game away from the Women's Champions League final.

Erin Cuthbert's goal decided the game, Sjoeke Nusken doing some fantastic work in the Barca box before teeing the Scot up to strike into the top corner before half-time. It felt like Chelsea would have to do some backs-to-the-wall defending to see the game out but that wasn't really the case. The Catalans dominated possession, yes, but their biggest chances didn't come until the final minutes of the game and England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton didn't have a single save to make in the opposing goal.

Barca did think they had a penalty just after half-time but VAR intervened as Salma Paralluelo was adjudged to have been interfering with play from an offside position at the same time that Kadeisha Buchanan handled the ball. If anyone thought that was controversial, it was probably evened out by Irene Paredes getting away with a kick on Mayra Ramirez in the other box a little later on.

Despite the reigning European champions being nowhere near their best, they will still feel they should not have lost this game after carving out two huge opportunities to get at least a draw. First, Paralluelo could only connect with Caroline Graham Hansen's cross with her shin, thus sending it well wide, then Alexia Putellas had a golden chance with the last kick of the game, only to miss the target from close range.

Chelsea had to ride their luck a little bit in the closing moments but it would be harsh to say they didn't deserve a positive result. After all, their game plan was perfect and the players executed it brilliantly. Do that one more time, back in London on April 27, and they will be in a second Women's Champions League final.

