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Emi Martinez injury update delivered by Unai Emery after Aston Villa goalkeeper pulls out of Nottingham Forest game in warm-up
Martinez suffers calf setback
The Argentina international has been grappling with a recurring calf issue throughout the campaign, and the problem flared up again during the warm-up in Nottingham. With only 20 minutes to spare before the game commenced, Martinez informed the coaching staff that he was unable to play, marking the third time this season he has pulled out of a match during the final stages of the build-up.
Explaining the situation after the 1-1 draw with Forest, Emery confirmed the nature of the discomfort that sidelined his number one. "He was telling us, just in the warm up, he was not feeling comfortable with his calf," the Villa boss revealed. "He was feeling painful. And of course, the most important thing is how Marco responded with this circumstance. It's really fantastic."
- AFP
Emery praises deputy Bizot
While the loss of Martinez was a significant blow for the Champions League-chasing side, 35-year-old deputy Bizot earned high praise for his professional performance.
The veteran goalkeeper, who arrived from Brest last summer, was instrumental in securing a point for the visitors, making crucial interventions to deny Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White.
Emery was effusive in his admiration for how Bizot handled the late pressure, stating: "Marco is really fantastic. Of course, he (Martinez) needs to understand his pain, and in the circumstances just before the match, he was failing. And in this situation, is ‘okay, change and another player’ and now how he played today."
A recurring theme
This latest withdrawal adds to a growing list of availability concerns for Martinez this season. The goalkeeper previously had to drop out of victories against Feyenoord and Brighton under similar circumstances after experiencing pain in the warm-up. He also had to be replaced at half-time during a goalless draw with Crystal Palace in January.
Despite the frequency of these late changes, Emery remains focused on the squad's ability to adapt rather than dwell on the fitness of his star keeper. When questioned on whether he could still fully depend on the 31-year-old given these persistent calf issues, the Spanish manager remained pragmatic, replying: "My only decision, or my only focus to everything that happened is to try to have a good response."
- AFP
Villa's Champions League charge continues
Despite the disruption in goal, Aston Villa managed to walk away from the City Ground with a share of the spoils as they continue their push for a top-four finish.
Whether Martinez will be fit for the upcoming fixtures remains to be seen, but the performance of Bizot has at least provided some reassurance for the Villa faithful. For now, the medical staff will be closely monitoring the Argentine's calf to ensure he can return to the fold without further complications as the race for the Champions League intensifies.