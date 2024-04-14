'I'll always love this club' - Emi Martinez sends classy message to Arsenal after helping Aston Villa deal Mikel Arteta's side damaging title blow with goalkeeping heroics
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez declared his eternal love for Arsenal despite helping his side deal a formidable blow to the Gunners' title hopes.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Martinez heroics helped Villa to win
- Huge blow to his former team's title hopes
- Goalkeeper declared his love for Gunners