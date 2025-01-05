'Embarrassment to the shirt!' - Man Utd urged to terminate Rasmus Hojlund's contract as fans label £72m striker 'the worst signing ever' for squandering glorious chance vs Liverpool
Manchester United had the perfect chance to open the scoring against Liverpool, however, Rasmus Hojlund fluffed his chance and fans were not happy.
- Hojlund squanders major chance at Anfield
- Shoots straight at Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson
- Fans have had enough of the struggling Danish striker