How Elliot Anderson becomes an ‘absolute bargain’ at £125m-plus - with Man City mulling over British record transfer deal for Nottingham Forest & England midfielder

Quizzed on whether such figures can ever be considered to represent “value”, as cash is thrown around like Monopoly money, ex-Forest and England striker Collymore - speaking in association with BetWright football betting - told GOAL: “I think Saudi is now slightly rowing back. I know that [Cristiano] Ronaldo's got another contract, and Ronaldo's slightly different because it's a global brand. But I think that the Saudis have realised that with LIV Golf, for example, just throwing money at anything doesn't mean it's going to be an automatic success.

“So it'll be very interesting to see how their relationship with Newcastle United develops, especially because Newcastle United, like Forest and like Villa, have had PSR issues, compliance issues. They can't just knock the doors down and spend whatever they like.

“I think that Abu Dhabi, Saudi, United States venture capitalists, Todd Boehly - I’ve been out in the States now for a week, and I come to the States annually, and I cannot believe on this trip how expensive it is.

“We've had the debate about ticket prices. People will pay 10,000, 30,000, 50,000 to watch the New York Knicks NBA playoffs, just at the drop of a hat. So I don't think there's any value in anything.

“So all of a sudden, if you're Manchester City and you're looking to completely revolutionise the club, to be perfectly honest, it's small change for Abu Dhabi. So do I think Elliot Anderson is worth the kind of money to recruit him at his age? For 10 years, absolutely.

“And I think that if it was £120 million, look at Declan Rice - bargain is relative, but in a football sense if you win the Premier League and you haven't won it for 20 years, and you're a club the size of Arsenal, £100 million is nothing. And I think that Elliot Anderson will prove to be the same kind of value.

“So I think it's a bit funny, yes. Makes it very difficult for other clubs to compete. Look at Unai Emery, Aston Villa utilising six or seven or eight players that have played in the championship under Dean Smith or a player that we had on a free, Ross Barkley.

“The point I'm making is that Elliot Anderson represents value for money in the market today because if Manchester City have him for 10 years and he wins five Premier Leagues, then it's an absolute bargain.”